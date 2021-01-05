Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $$14.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

