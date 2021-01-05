Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETCMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.16.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

