Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.81 Million

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to post sales of $116.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $122.94 million. Everi reported sales of $145.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $380.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $387.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $519.55 million, with estimates ranging from $484.70 million to $535.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,750 shares of company stock worth $2,196,263 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

