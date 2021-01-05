Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. Evolution Petroleum posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolution Petroleum.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

EPM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,890. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $404,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

