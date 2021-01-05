Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €27.07 ($31.85) on Monday. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.95.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

