Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.46

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 22853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.24.

Several research firms have commented on XTC. Cormark upgraded shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

