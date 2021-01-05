Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $30.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

EXEL stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,801 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

