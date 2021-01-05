EXMR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 3,299.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

