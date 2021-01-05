Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $148.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $135.20 and last traded at $135.20, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.12.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

