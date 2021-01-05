Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $106.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by uptick in airfreight revenues, which rose 49% in the first nine months of 2020. The coronavirus-led cancellation of multiple passenger flights (that usually carry freight as well as passenger luggage) drove the usage of charters to meet customer needs. Airfreight revenues are likely to have aided the company's performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 as well. We are also impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward its shareholders. We are also pleased about the buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. Expeditors’ sound balance sheet also pleases us.The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the current-year earnings estimates over the past 60 days. However, global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting its operations.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $91.59. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,029. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

