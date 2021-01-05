Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $277.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

