Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. 1,293,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,592,857. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.