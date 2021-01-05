Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 186 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

