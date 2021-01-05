Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Takes Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 324,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,341. The company has a market cap of $797.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.83. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

