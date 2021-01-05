Financial Contrast: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Par Pacific and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00 HighPoint Resources 1 3 0 0 1.75

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $232.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,376.04%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -6.89% -11.40% -2.41% HighPoint Resources -367.56% 3.05% 0.69%

Risk & Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 4.61, suggesting that its share price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and HighPoint Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $5.40 billion 0.13 $40.81 million $1.79 7.52 HighPoint Resources $452.66 million 0.09 -$134.83 million ($10.00) -0.94

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Par Pacific beats HighPoint Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. HighPoint Resources Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

