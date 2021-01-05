Financial Contrast: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 10.89 $560,000.00 $0.01 574.00 Neuronetics $62.66 million 3.22 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -6.73

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21%

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Repro Med Systems and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 132.29%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Neuronetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

