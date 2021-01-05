Financial Review: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) vs. Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PennyMac Financial Services and Gores Holdings IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 0 8 0 3.00 Gores Holdings IV 0 0 2 0 3.00

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $72.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Gores Holdings IV has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.47%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Gores Holdings IV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Gores Holdings IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $1.48 billion 3.05 $392.96 million $4.89 12.72 Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings IV.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Gores Holdings IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 37.77% 42.33% 6.96% Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Gores Holdings IV shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Gores Holdings IV on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. This segment originates first-lien residential conventional, government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans. The Loan Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated mortgage loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. This segment also services conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans; and distressed mortgage loans that have been acquired as investments by its advised entities. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

