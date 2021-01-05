Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Senior Officer Nadia Jordana Vattovaz Acquires 27,000 Shares

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Senior Officer Nadia Jordana Vattovaz bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,100 shares in the company, valued at C$41,244.

FAF opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40. The company has a market cap of C$184.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

