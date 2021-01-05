Fire Lotto Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $262,155.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and TOPBTC. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036583 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002773 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003042 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

