Firo (XZC) Price Hits $3.01

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00008828 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $34.34 million and $3.44 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,134.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.41 or 0.03179791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00464147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.76 or 0.01226776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00392747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00175061 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,395,031 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

