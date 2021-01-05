First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of FCRD opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,091,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.