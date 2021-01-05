First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FFBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.62. 530,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

