First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,832 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $637,399,000 after purchasing an additional 929,045 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 75,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,831,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 70,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 592,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,359. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

