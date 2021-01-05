First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,932. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

