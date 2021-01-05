First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.21 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cintas by 18.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.50. 11,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,728. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.67 and a 200 day moving average of $323.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.10.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

