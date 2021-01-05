First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paychex by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,130. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.65.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,479 shares of company stock valued at $48,448,737. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

