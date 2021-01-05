First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. comprises about 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

