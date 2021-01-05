First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 359 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 418,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,282,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,140 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 142.3% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 397,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 233,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,604,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 484,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,988,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

