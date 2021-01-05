First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 778 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.65. 278,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

