First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.33 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

