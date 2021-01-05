First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50). Approximately 103,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 139,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08. The company has a market capitalization of £42.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Property Group plc (FPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Company Profile (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

