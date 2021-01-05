First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.41.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $147.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,940,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,035 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

