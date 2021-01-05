First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. 1,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000.

