Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock worth $2,223,862,582. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.