Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 57,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.