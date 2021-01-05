FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 6.7% Higher

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 199,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 343,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

FPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 27,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter worth about $2,154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

