FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.24 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,525 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 451,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

