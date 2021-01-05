Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,342. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

