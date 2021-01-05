Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,908. The company has a market capitalization of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

