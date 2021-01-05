Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.94.

Fluidigm stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $457.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

