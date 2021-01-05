Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

F stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

