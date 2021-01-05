Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

