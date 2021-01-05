Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTS. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.25.

Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,121. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.17.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

