Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

FWRD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.40. 123,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.