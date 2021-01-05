Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.18

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $5.35. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 301,345 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FRU. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of C$621.04 million and a PE ratio of -74.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.