FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Shares Up 6.2%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.39. 326,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 287,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,358.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 22,500 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.