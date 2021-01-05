Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €91.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.27 ($99.14).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €69.54 ($81.81) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.