Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE stock opened at €38.48 ($45.27) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.30.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

