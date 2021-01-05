Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.20. 1,275,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 975,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fuel Tech news, Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,803.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Markowsky sold 50,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,207 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

