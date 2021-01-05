FY2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) alerts:

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.50 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWX. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CWX opened at C$7.53 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The company has a market cap of C$586.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.